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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Tech Pipes gains as Q4 FY26 sales volumes jumps 27%

Hi-Tech Pipes gains as Q4 FY26 sales volumes jumps 27%

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Hi-Tech Pipes added 2.42% to Rs 79.06 after its sales volumes for Q4 FY26 rose approximately 27% to 1,47,125 MT, compared with 1,16,032 MT in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, volumes increased around 8% from 1,36,067 MT recorded in Q3 FY26.

For the full year FY26, the company reported total sales of 5,32,437 MT, up about 10% from 4,85,447 MT in FY25.

The volume growth was driven by strong demand across the companys ERW steel pipe and tube segments, supporting its ongoing expansion in both domestic and industrial markets.

Ajay Kumar Bansal, managing director (MD), Hi-Tech Pipes, said: We are pleased to report a strong operational performance in Q4FY28, with sales volume increasing by approximately 27% YoY to 1,47,125 MT and 8% sequentially over Q3FY26, marking the highest ever quarterly sales volume achieved by the Company.

 

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For the full year FY26, the company recorded a sales volume of 5,32,437 MT, reflecting a growth of around 10% over FY25 and achieving the highest ever annual sales volume. This performance underscores our focus on operational efficiency, capacity utilization, and strengthening market presence. We remain optimistic about the demand outlook and are well-positioned to sustain this growth momentum going forward. "

Hi-Tech Pipes is one of the leading steel tubes and pipes manufacturers in India. It provides innovative products for nearly four decades with a strong presence in steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils & strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures, GP/GC Sheets, color coated coils and a variety of other galvanised products.

Hi-Tech Pipes has reported 14.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.38 crore despite a 24.6% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,069.58 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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