High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 24.02% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 29.37 croreNet profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 24.02% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 29.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.39% to Rs 15.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 83.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.3735.86 -18 83.1080.75 3 OPM %39.7734.94 -22.9521.51 - PBDT11.8013.74 -14 23.0921.60 7 PBT11.5013.48 -15 22.0020.69 6 NP7.599.99 -24 15.3915.33 0
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST