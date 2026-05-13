High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 24.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 29.37 crore

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 24.02% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 29.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.39% to Rs 15.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 83.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

29.3735.8683.1080.7539.7734.9422.9521.5111.8013.7423.0921.6011.5013.4822.0020.697.599.9915.3915.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News