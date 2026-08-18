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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infra jumps after securing toll collection contract from NHAI

Highway Infra jumps after securing toll collection contract from NHAI

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure rallied 4.44% to Rs 46.57 after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 80.16 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operations at Palayam Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu.

Under the contract, the company will undertake user fee collection at Palayam Fee Plaza on NH-44 in the Krishnagiri-Thumbipadi section on a BOT basis. The scope also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumable items.

The contract is scheduled for completion within 90 days.

Highway Infrastructure is an infrastructure development and management company engaged in the businesses of tollway collection, EPC infrastructure, and real estate.

 

The company reported an 85.24% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.07 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7.25 crore in Q1 FY26. However, consolidated net sales surged 170.91% YoY to Rs 303.28 crore during the quarter.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST