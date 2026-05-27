Highway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 25.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 107.90% to Rs 274.63 crore

Net profit of Highway Infrastructure declined 25.82% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 107.90% to Rs 274.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.99% to Rs 32.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.65% to Rs 608.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 495.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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