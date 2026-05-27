Highway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 25.82% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 107.90% to Rs 274.63 croreNet profit of Highway Infrastructure declined 25.82% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 107.90% to Rs 274.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.99% to Rs 32.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.65% to Rs 608.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 495.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales274.63132.10 108 608.00495.72 23 OPM %4.9211.45 -4.296.32 - PBDT13.1116.59 -21 45.1332.65 38 PBT12.3916.01 -23 42.6230.25 41 NP8.8211.89 -26 32.0619.67 63
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:23 AM IST