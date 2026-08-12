Highway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 85.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 170.91% to Rs 303.28 crore

Net profit of Highway Infrastructure declined 85.24% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 170.91% to Rs 303.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.303.28111.951.2510.302.2510.281.549.701.077.25

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