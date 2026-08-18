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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infrastructure receives Palayam Fee Plaza toll collection contract worth Rs 80 cr

Highway Infrastructure receives Palayam Fee Plaza toll collection contract worth Rs 80 cr

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Highway Infrastructure has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a toll collection contract at Palayam Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu.

The contract has been awarded for the engagement of user fee collection for Palayam Fee Plaza at Km 154+500 of NH-44, covering the Krishnagiri to Thumbipadi section from Km 94+000 to Km 180+000 on BOT basis in the State of Tamil Nadu. The total contract value is Rs. 80.17 crore, and the contract period is 90 days.

 

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 7:04 PM IST