Highway Infrastructure receives Palayam Fee Plaza toll collection contract worth Rs 80 cr
Highway Infrastructure has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a toll collection contract at Palayam Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu.
The contract has been awarded for the engagement of user fee collection for Palayam Fee Plaza at Km 154+500 of NH-44, covering the Krishnagiri to Thumbipadi section from Km 94+000 to Km 180+000 on BOT basis in the State of Tamil Nadu. The total contract value is Rs. 80.17 crore, and the contract period is 90 days.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 7:04 PM IST