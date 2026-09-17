Highway Infrastructure receives toll collection contract worth Rs 220 cr

From Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority

Highway Infrastructure has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) of Rs. 105.07 crore payable for the First Year and after the First Year, the amount shall be subject to an escalation of 10% (ten percent) per annum, resulting in a total value of Rs. 220.66 crore for the period of Two Years for Collection of User Fees and Operation of Toll Plazas along with deployment of 04 number of Patrol-cum safety vehicles with required personnel manning these vehicles for Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The Letter of Award (LOA) was issued by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority on 16 September 2026.