Highway Infrastructure secures Rs 35-cr NHAI contract for Venkatapalem Fee Plaza

Highway Infrastructure has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a contract valued at Rs 35.44 crore.

The contract pertains to the engagement of a user fee agency for the Venkatapalem User Fee Plaza located at km 35+400 on the 6-laning of the Vijayawada Bypass stretch from Gollapudi (km 30+000) to Chinnakakani (km 47+881), including a major bridge across the Krishna River on NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh.

The scope of work includes operation and collection of user fees at the Venkatapalem Fee Plaza, along with upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumables. The contract is awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed over a period of 90 days.

Highway Infrastructure is an infrastructure development and management company. The company is engaged in the business of tollway collection, EPC infra, and real estate businesses.

The company reported a 96% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.41 crore for Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 9.2% to Rs 126.86 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

The counter fell 1.19% to end at Rs 46.57 on the BSE. The stock market will remain shut today on account of Shri Ram Navami.

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