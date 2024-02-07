Highways Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 41.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 39.92% to Rs 231.30 croreNet profit of Highways Infrastructure Trust declined 41.37% to Rs 28.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 49.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 39.92% to Rs 231.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 165.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales231.30165.31 40 OPM %68.1677.33 -PBDT95.8183.90 14 PBT49.4454.23 -9 NP28.9849.43 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content