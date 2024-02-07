Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Highways Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 41.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 39.92% to Rs 231.30 crore
Net profit of Highways Infrastructure Trust declined 41.37% to Rs 28.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 49.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 39.92% to Rs 231.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 165.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales231.30165.31 40 OPM %68.1677.33 -PBDT95.8183.90 14 PBT49.4454.23 -9 NP28.9849.43 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

National Highways Infra Trust standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 130.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 33.96% in the December 2023 quarter

IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 90.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Canara Bank, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries in spotlight

Indices may see flat-to-positive opening

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

US Market closes higher; Dow leads gains

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 63.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon