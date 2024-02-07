Highways Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 41.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 39.92% to Rs 231.30 crore

Net profit of Highways Infrastructure Trust declined 41.37% to Rs 28.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 49.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 39.92% to Rs 231.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 165.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.231.30165.3168.1677.3395.8183.9049.4454.2328.9849.43