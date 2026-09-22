Hikal commences commercial production of personal care products

At its new cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility at Panoli

Hikal announced the successful commercial production of its Personal Care products, following the commissioning of its new cGMP-compliant, multipurpose manufacturing facility dedicated to this business at its Panoli, Gujarat site. The milestone marks Hikal's formal entry into commercial-scale supply for the global beauty and personal care industry and represents the latest step in the Company's broader strategy of building new, high-value growth platforms alongside its established Pharmaceuticals, Crop Protection and growing Animal Healthcare business.

As part of its strategic commitment to this new segment, Hikal repurposed an existing manufacturing asset at Panoli to serve the evolving needs of the global beauty and personal care industry, bringing the Company's decades of process chemistry and regulatory manufacturing experience to a new customer base.

The facility has commenced commercial production recently, and successfully manufactured its first production batches. Product samples have since been validated with customers, and the Company has received encouraging feedback, resulting in a positive market pull for its product portfolio.

Hikal's initial focus within Personal Care is on the Beauty & Personal Care segment, particularly the skin care category, where demand continues to grow globally. The Company has built a strong portfolio of second-generation UV filters, offering enhanced performance and closer alignment with evolving consumer preferences and tightening regulatory requirements across key markets.

These products are undergoing approvals by its global customers, as part of Hikal's continued strategy of portfolio diversification beyond its core Pharma and Crop Protection segments.