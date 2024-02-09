Hikal consolidated net profit declines 38.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 18.56% to Rs 438.54 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 38.89% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.56% to Rs 438.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 538.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.438.54538.4514.7713.8550.5864.0621.6135.7916.1426.41