Hikal consolidated net profit declines 38.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 18.56% to Rs 438.54 croreNet profit of Hikal declined 38.89% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.56% to Rs 438.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 538.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales438.54538.45 -19 OPM %14.7713.85 -PBDT50.5864.06 -21 PBT21.6135.79 -40 NP16.1426.41 -39
