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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hikal consolidated net profit declines 71.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Hikal consolidated net profit declines 71.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales decline 6.00% to Rs 517.00 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 71.31% to Rs 14.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.00% to Rs 517.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 90.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.04% to Rs 1695.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1843.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales517.00550.00 -6 1695.201843.50 -8 OPM %20.3922.44 -13.0017.81 - PBDT97.40106.00 -8 170.60258.20 -34 PBT55.4068.30 -19 6.80123.80 -95 NP14.4050.20 -71 -48.8090.80 PL

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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