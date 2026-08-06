Hikal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.68% to Rs 399.80 croreNet Loss of Hikal reported to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 399.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 371.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales399.80371.30 8 OPM %9.256.76 -PBDT23.909.00 166 PBT-18.80-30.40 38 NP-7.40-22.40 67
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:51 PM IST