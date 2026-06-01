Hiliks Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2166.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 677.56% to Rs 15.94 croreNet profit of Hiliks Technologies rose 2166.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 677.56% to Rs 15.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.26% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 323.93% to Rs 29.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.942.05 678 29.596.98 324 OPM %7.0321.46 -6.5221.63 - PBDT1.130.43 163 1.891.42 33 PBT1.060.20 430 1.200.64 88 NP0.680.03 2167 0.820.46 78
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST