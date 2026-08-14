Hiliks Technologies consolidated net profit rises 621.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 536.31% to Rs 11.39 crore

Net profit of Hiliks Technologies rose 621.43% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 536.31% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.391.799.3924.581.070.381.010.141.010.14

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