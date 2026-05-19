Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hillridge Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hillridge Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Hillridge Investments reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 575.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.04 -100 0.270.04 575 OPM %00 -14.81-150.00 - PBDT-0.130.08 PL 0.040.02 100 PBT-0.130.08 PL 0.040.02 100 NP-0.130.08 PL -0.320.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indraprastha Gas Q4 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 341 crore

Indraprastha Gas Q4 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 341 crore

Volumes spurt at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

JK Paper rises after Q4 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 92 crore

JK Paper rises after Q4 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 92 crore

Bharat Forge signs MoU with Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Bharat Forge signs MoU with Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Ends Adani Civil & Criminal CaseQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table