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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hilltone Software & Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hilltone Software & Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 14.36% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net Loss of Hilltone Software & Gases reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 95.88% to Rs 14.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.312.02 14 14.737.52 96 OPM %-11.26-10.89 -2.24-2.79 - PBDT-0.29-0.09 -222 0.600.39 54 PBT-0.50-0.13 -285 -0.100.23 PL NP-0.27-0.47 43 0.15-0.16 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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