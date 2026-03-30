Hilton Metal Forging jumps 73% in three days

Shares of Hilton Metal Forging surged 72.75% in three trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 14.46 on 24 March 2026.

On the BSE, 5.34 lakh shares were traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, soaring 38.93% as against the Sensex's 10.84% drop.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 70.459. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 22.23, 31, and 43.82, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Hilton Metal Forging is engaged in the manufacturing of iron and steel forgings.

The companys standalone net profit surged 215.6% to Rs 1.42 crore on a 73.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 69.84 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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