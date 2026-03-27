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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hilton Metal Forging jumps after bagging order worth Rs 720 crore

Hilton Metal Forging jumps after bagging order worth Rs 720 crore

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Hilton Metal Forging surged 18.85% to Rs 20.62 after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 720 crore for the supply of 3,60,000 standard 155mm M107 empty bomb artillery shells.

The contract will be executed over a period of 24 months, with supplies at the rate of 15,000 units per month, subject to approval of a prototype sample batch of 10 pieces and receipt of the advance based on the approval of the prototype.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity; however, the name has not been disclosed due to confidentiality. The companys market capitalization stood at Rs 105.97 crore.

 

Hilton Metal Forging is engaged in the manufacturing of iron and steel forgings.

The companys standalone net profit surged 215.6% to Rs 1.42 crore on a 73.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 69.84 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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