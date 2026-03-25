Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd, RPSG Ventures Ltd, Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd and Kriti Industries (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2026.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd, RPSG Ventures Ltd, Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd and Kriti Industries (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2026.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 17.35 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34496 shares in the past one month.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd surged 18.31% to Rs 37.86. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14974 shares in the past one month.

RPSG Ventures Ltd soared 18.00% to Rs 715.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2650 shares in the past one month.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd advanced 16.55% to Rs 158.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5450 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd exploded 14.78% to Rs 63.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3363 shares in the past one month.

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