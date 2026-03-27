Friday, March 27, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Fabtech Technologies Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2026.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Fabtech Technologies Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2026.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd spiked 17.18% to Rs 20.33 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55420 shares in the past one month.

 

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd soared 14.61% to Rs 70.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13380 shares in the past one month.

Fabtech Technologies Ltd surged 13.97% to Rs 157.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11280 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

India VIX

India VIX rises 9% amid West Asia jitters; up 90% since February 27

Captain Shubman Gill

India vs Australia Tests: Why is BCCI facing flak over BGT 2027 venues?

youth in politics South Asia, Balendra Shah Nepal Prime Minister age, young world leaders under 40, age of MPs India Lok Sabha average age, generational shift politics South Asia, Gen Z protests Nepal politics, Paul Biya longest serving leader, youth

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah 'Balen' sworn in as Nepal's 47th PM

UV Index

What is the UV Index? The overlooked number behind sun damage risks

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,220 pts; Nifty near 22,900; PSU Bank, auto stocks drag

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd gained 12.59% to Rs 890. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 100 shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd jumped 12.28% to Rs 38.86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EUR/USD lax after significant losses in DAX

EUR/USD lax after significant losses in DAX

Biocon approves change in CFO

Biocon approves change in CFO

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Mundra, Gujarat

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Mundra, Gujarat

Biocon appoints Shreehas Tambe as CEO and MD

Biocon appoints Shreehas Tambe as CEO and MD

Biocon board accepts resignation of Siddharth Mittal as CEO and MD

Biocon board accepts resignation of Siddharth Mittal as CEO and MD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance