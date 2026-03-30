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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 March 2026.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 March 2026.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd soared 18.54% to Rs 24.68 at 30-Mar-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd spiked 11.69% to Rs 47.19. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd surged 11.41% to Rs 29.01. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9691 shares in the past one month.

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Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd jumped 10.41% to Rs 58.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 422 shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd rose 9.60% to Rs 379. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10913 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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