Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 96.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 96.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 50.84 crore

Net profit of Hilton Metal Forging declined 96.91% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 50.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.17% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.29% to Rs 230.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 163.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.8444.97 13 230.37163.05 41 OPM %5.025.11 -4.916.26 - PBDT1.074.62 -77 5.938.33 -29 PBT0.524.07 -87 3.706.10 -39 NP0.144.53 -97 3.456.18 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 22.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 22.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nidhan Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nidhan Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit rises 0.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit rises 0.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Longspur International Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Longspur International Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance