Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 96.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 50.84 crore

Net profit of Hilton Metal Forging declined 96.91% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 50.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.17% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.29% to Rs 230.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 163.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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