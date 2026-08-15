Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit rises 1106.67% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 167.39% to Rs 58.96 croreNet profit of Hilton Metal Forging rose 1106.67% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 167.39% to Rs 58.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales58.9622.05 167 OPM %6.948.53 -PBDT2.730.67 307 PBT2.170.11 1873 NP1.810.15 1107
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:23 AM IST