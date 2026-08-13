Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 44.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 118.28 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 44.60% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 118.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.118.28100.7111.309.718.306.435.513.794.152.87

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