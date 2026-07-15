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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 28.04% to Rs 1431.88 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 26.33% to Rs 229.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 181.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 1431.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1118.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1431.881118.29 28 OPM %20.1121.91 -PBDT321.81255.86 26 PBT300.51241.22 25 NP229.52181.69 26

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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