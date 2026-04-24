Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 29.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 1287.76 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 29.06% to Rs 200.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 1287.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1134.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.23% to Rs 751.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 4660.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4612.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1287.761134.644660.704612.6318.7720.5620.6418.52286.44238.071069.06861.14267.89224.351000.90806.17200.79155.58751.34555.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News