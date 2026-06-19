Himadri Speciality Chemical hikes stake in International Battery Company

Himadri Speciality Chemical has further invested USD 0.66 million for acquiring further 6,00,000 Common Stock of International Battery Company, Inc. (IBC) having face value of USD 0.00001 each.

The company has already invested USD 5.43 million in cash and held 17.29% stake in IBC on a fully diluted basis (in common stock and preferred stock).

With the above fresh investment, the aggregate stake of the company in IBC has increased to 20.47% on a fully diluted basis (in common stock and preferred stock).