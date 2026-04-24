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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Tips Music Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2026.

Tips Music Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2026.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd soared 6.93% to Rs 573.4 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Tips Music Ltd spiked 4.88% to Rs 677.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23065 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd surged 4.73% to Rs 46.72. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd spurt 4.22% to Rs 115.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd added 3.69% to Rs 212.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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