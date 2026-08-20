Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2026.

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2026.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd lost 6.18% to Rs 703.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd tumbled 4.79% to Rs 762.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd crashed 3.65% to Rs 1437.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd dropped 3.09% to Rs 301.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15031 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd corrected 2.92% to Rs 1398. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

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