Himalaya Food International standalone net profit declines 73.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 36.98% to Rs 12.97 croreNet profit of Himalaya Food International declined 73.28% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.98% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales12.9720.58 -37 OPM %23.5934.31 -PBDT3.127.07 -56 PBT1.445.39 -73 NP1.445.39 -73
