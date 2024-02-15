Himalaya Food International standalone net profit declines 73.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 36.98% to Rs 12.97 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Himalaya Food International declined 73.28% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.98% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.12.9720.5823.5934.313.127.071.445.391.445.39