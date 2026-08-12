Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 54.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 621.30 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 54.22% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 621.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 656.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.621.30656.9414.2218.3737.5052.678.1514.324.9910.90

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