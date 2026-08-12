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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 54.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 54.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 621.30 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 54.22% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 621.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 656.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales621.30656.94 -5 OPM %14.2218.37 -PBDT37.5052.67 -29 PBT8.1514.32 -43 NP4.9910.90 -54

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST