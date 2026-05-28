Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 88.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.04% to Rs 617.22 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 88.19% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 617.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 656.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.52% to Rs 61.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 2515.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2778.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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