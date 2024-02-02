Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 1316.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 1.83% to Rs 723.31 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide rose 1316.36% to Rs 31.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 723.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 736.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.723.31736.7821.6514.0983.5444.7145.283.2531.162.20