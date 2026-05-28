Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 46.61% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries declined 78.38% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.61% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.28% to Rs 5.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 134.85% to Rs 7.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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