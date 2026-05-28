Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.38% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 46.61% to Rs 1.18 croreNet profit of Hind Aluminium Industries declined 78.38% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.61% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.28% to Rs 5.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 134.85% to Rs 7.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.182.21 -47 7.213.07 135 OPM %-144.07-39.37 --56.31-63.19 - PBDT1.075.20 -79 7.5410.36 -27 PBT0.965.12 -81 7.1410.03 -29 NP1.044.81 -78 5.707.43 -23
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:02 PM IST