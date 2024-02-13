Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 204.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries rose 204.98% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.140.27-242.86-903.707.832.107.751.726.132.01