Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 204.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 48.15% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Hind Aluminium Industries rose 204.98% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.140.27 -48 OPM %-242.86-903.70 -PBDT7.832.10 273 PBT7.751.72 351 NP6.132.01 205
