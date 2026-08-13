Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.75% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Hind Commerce rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 62.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.190.51-31.58-11.760.320.300.320.300.280.25

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