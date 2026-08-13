Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 62.75% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Hind Commerce rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 62.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.190.51 -63 OPM %-31.58-11.76 -PBDT0.320.30 7 PBT0.320.30 7 NP0.280.25 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Smart Finsec standalone net profit rises 53.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit rises 53.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Real Growth Corporation standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Real Growth Corporation standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 142.22% in the June 2026 quarter

The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 142.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Natura Hue Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Natura Hue Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST