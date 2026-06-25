Thursday, June 25, 2026 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers sets up subsidiary in DIFC to oversee global investments

Hind Rectifiers sets up subsidiary in DIFC to oversee global investments

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Hind Rectifiers announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Hirect Global Holdings in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), United Arab Emirates on 25 June 2026.

Hirect GHL wil operate as an investment holding company to oversee the investments globally.

The subsidiary has been incorporated with authorized capital of AED 150,000 divided into 150 shares of AED 1,000 each. Hind Rectifiers holds 100% of the equity share capital of Hirect GHL.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing, and marketing electronic, electrical, and electromechanical equipment; power electronic equipment; and railway traction equipment.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit tumbled 54.95% to Rs 4.50 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 9.99 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 51.22% YoY to Rs 279.81 crore in Q4 FY26.

 

The counter declined 2.76% to settle at Rs 1121.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Route Mobile reports cybersecurity incident at Colombian unit

Route Mobile reports cybersecurity incident at Colombian unit

IRFC OFS wraps up with non-retail book fully subscribed, retail at 41.39%

IRFC OFS wraps up with non-retail book fully subscribed, retail at 41.39%

Benchmarks hold their ground despite late profit booking

Benchmarks hold their ground despite late profit booking

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.25%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.25%

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Passport is not proof of CitizenshipStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDadar Redevelopment DealVenezuela EarthquakeGTA 6 pre OrderFIFA World Cup Today ScheduleGautam Adani Group AGMTechnology NewsPersonal Finance