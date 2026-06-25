Hind Rectifiers sets up subsidiary in DIFC to oversee global investments

Hind Rectifiers announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Hirect Global Holdings in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), United Arab Emirates on 25 June 2026.

Hirect GHL wil operate as an investment holding company to oversee the investments globally.

The subsidiary has been incorporated with authorized capital of AED 150,000 divided into 150 shares of AED 1,000 each. Hind Rectifiers holds 100% of the equity share capital of Hirect GHL.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing, and marketing electronic, electrical, and electromechanical equipment; power electronic equipment; and railway traction equipment.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit tumbled 54.95% to Rs 4.50 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 9.99 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 51.22% YoY to Rs 279.81 crore in Q4 FY26.

The counter declined 2.76% to settle at Rs 1121.40 on the BSE.

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