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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco announces Rs 768-cr capacity expansion project at Kuppam unit

Hindalco announces Rs 768-cr capacity expansion project at Kuppam unit

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Hindalco Industries announced that the company is undertaking capacity expansion at Kuppam unit of the Company located in Chitoor, Andhra Pradesh. The existing capacity of the units will increase by up to 10 KTPA.

The project costing Rs 768 crore (including interest during construction of Rs 40 crore) will be funded through internal accruals and debt.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:32 PM IST