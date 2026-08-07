Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.15% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.06% to Rs 84825.00 croreNet profit of Hindalco Industries rose 75.15% to Rs 7013.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4004.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.06% to Rs 84825.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64232.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84825.0064232.00 32 OPM %16.4212.31 -PBDT14029.007756.00 81 PBT11692.005676.00 106 NP7013.004004.00 75
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:34 PM IST