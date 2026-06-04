Hindalco launches its flagship Eternia experience centre in Delhi

To showcase its premium aluminium windows and doors portfolio

Hindalco Industries is expanding its footprint for its new category of high-performance aluminium window systems to cater to India's evolving building and construction landscape. As part of this, the company today announced the launch of its flagship Eternia experience centre in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. It is also strengthening its manufacturing presence in North India with the Bilaspur manufacturing facility.

Eternia is also among the fastest-growing players in the system aluminium windows segment, recording nearly 65% CAGR growth over the last three years. The company is targeting over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by FY29, driven by rapid category growth, an expanding nationwide partner network, and strengthened manufacturing capabilities. The brand today operates through 170+ channel partners across 100+ cities, serving homeowners, architects, and developers across residential, commercial, and high-rise projects.