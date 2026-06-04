Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco launches its flagship Eternia experience centre in Delhi

Hindalco launches its flagship Eternia experience centre in Delhi

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

To showcase its premium aluminium windows and doors portfolio

Hindalco Industries is expanding its footprint for its new category of high-performance aluminium window systems to cater to India's evolving building and construction landscape. As part of this, the company today announced the launch of its flagship Eternia experience centre in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. It is also strengthening its manufacturing presence in North India with the Bilaspur manufacturing facility.

Eternia is also among the fastest-growing players in the system aluminium windows segment, recording nearly 65% CAGR growth over the last three years. The company is targeting over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by FY29, driven by rapid category growth, an expanding nationwide partner network, and strengthened manufacturing capabilities. The brand today operates through 170+ channel partners across 100+ cities, serving homeowners, architects, and developers across residential, commercial, and high-rise projects.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

InfoBeans Technologies receives ISO 42001:2023 Certification

InfoBeans Technologies receives ISO 42001:2023 Certification

India's Crude steel production up around 3% in May 2026

India's Crude steel production up around 3% in May 2026

Barometers turns rangebound; pharma shares advance

Barometers turns rangebound; pharma shares advance

John Cockerill India climbs for second day as investors cheer major JSW order

John Cockerill India climbs for second day as investors cheer major JSW order

Punjab & Sind Bank slips for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPOGold-Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share TargetDelhi yellow AlertJumped Deposit ScamTechnology NewsPersonal Finance