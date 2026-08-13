Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 80.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.08% to Rs 21.29 crore

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 80.74% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.08% to Rs 21.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.2914.8814.3711.493.572.093.291.882.441.35

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