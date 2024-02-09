Sensex (    %)
                        
Hindprakash Industries consolidated net profit rises 245.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 15.21 crore
Net profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 245.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales15.2115.62 -3 OPM %9.073.20 -PBDT1.040.37 181 PBT0.930.27 244 NP0.690.20 245
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

