Hindprakash Industries consolidated net profit rises 245.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 15.21 croreNet profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 245.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales15.2115.62 -3 OPM %9.073.20 -PBDT1.040.37 181 PBT0.930.27 244 NP0.690.20 245
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content