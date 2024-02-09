Hindprakash Industries consolidated net profit rises 245.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 15.21 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 245.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.15.2115.629.073.201.040.370.930.270.690.20