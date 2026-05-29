Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 392.86% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 20.17% to Rs 30.80 croreNet profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 392.86% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.17% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.68% to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 115.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.8038.58 -20 115.06101.82 13 OPM %-2.342.10 -0.852.58 - PBDT2.360.67 252 3.612.64 37 PBT2.260.57 296 3.192.23 43 NP2.070.42 393 2.751.64 68
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST