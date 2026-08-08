Saturday, August 08, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Global Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hinduja Global Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 1050.36 crore

Net loss of Hinduja Global Solutions reported to Rs 58.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 1050.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1056.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1050.361056.23 -1 OPM %-3.282.72 -PBDT70.78101.85 -31 PBT-52.77-26.48 -99 NP-58.1917.43 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 297.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 297.96% in the June 2026 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2026 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit rises 0.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit rises 0.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:12 AM IST