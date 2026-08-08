Hinduja Global Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 1050.36 crore

Net loss of Hinduja Global Solutions reported to Rs 58.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 1050.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1056.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1050.361056.23-3.282.7270.78101.85-52.77-26.48-58.1917.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News