Hinduja Global Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 1084.67 crore

Net loss of Hinduja Global Solutions reported to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 1084.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1161.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.49% to Rs 32.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 4307.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4404.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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