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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 10.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 10.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales rise 29.47% to Rs 1607.30 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 10.57% to Rs 167.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 1607.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1241.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.22% to Rs 490.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 5934.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4477.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1607.301241.43 29 5934.394477.36 33 OPM %67.8374.95 -67.3074.01 - PBDT254.56224.86 13 766.23629.87 22 PBT229.32203.89 12 671.86555.85 21 NP167.63151.61 11 490.77408.24 20

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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