Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 71.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.61% to Rs 57.64 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Adhesives declined 71.82% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 57.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.31% to Rs 14.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 255.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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