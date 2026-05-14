Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 4,196 crore

Hindustan Aeronautics reported a 5.51% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,196.08 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 3,976.66 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 1.77% to Rs 13,942.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, against Rs 13,699.85 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 4.07% year-on-year to Rs 9,522.36 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed rose 4.91% to Rs 12,114.35 crore, while employee benefits expense declined 4.79% to Rs 1,724.54 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 5,583.83 crore in the March quarter, registering a growth of 6.99% from Rs 5,218.66 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted an 8.98% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,115.60 crore, while revenue from operations increased 6.80% to Rs 33,088.82 crore compared with FY25.

Hindustan Aeronautics, a defence public sector undertaking (DPSU), undertakes the design, development, manufacturing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and servicing of aircraft, helicopters, engines and other related systems like avionics, instruments, and accessories. Its primary consumers are the Indian defence forces comprising the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. The Government of India (GoI) is HAL's largest shareholder, with a stake of 71.64% as of 31 March 2025.

The counter shed 0.15% to Rs 4,610.50 on the BSE.

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