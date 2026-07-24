Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit rises 16.35% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 37.14% to Rs 20.05 croreNet profit of Hindustan Composites rose 16.35% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.14% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.0514.62 37 OPM %12.6721.27 -PBDT2.543.11 -18 PBT1.582.20 -28 NP8.687.46 16
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST